SHO among two cops killed in Faisalabad shooting

FAISALABAD: A station house officer among two policemen was killed in a shooting incident in Faisalabad late Saturday, police sources said.

The incident took place near General Bus Stand in Faisalabad, when police signalled a suspected vehicle to pull over, sources informed Geo News.

Unknown suspects inside the car opened fire on the cops, injuring three police personnel among five people.

SHO Madina Town Nadeem Anjum and Constable Shehzad later succumbed to their wounds.

Three others, including one policeman, remain under treatment at a hospital.

The perpetrators managed to flee away from the scene.

