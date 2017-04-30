Drunk police volunteer tramples three of a family under his car in Karachi

KARACHI: Three of a family were injured after a drunk police volunteer trampled them under his car in Karachi late Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Azizabad area of the city, in which a police volunteer, Shiraz, trampled a man, his wife and daughter under his car.

Citizens got hold of the drunk man and roughed him up until police came. Raged crowd also damaged the vehicle used by the volunteer.

The law enforcers took the man and his vehicle into custody, and moved them to police station.

The wounded people were shifted to hospital.

