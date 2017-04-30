11 killed as bus plunges into ravine near Upper Dir

UPPER DIR: At least 11 people were killed while many others were injured when a bus plunged into a ravine Sunday morning near Upper Dir.

According to the police, the bus was en route to Chitral when it fell into the ravine near Lowari Top.

10 people died on the spot, while the injured were taken to the district headquarters hospital, where one of the injured succumbed to the wounds.

A woman and three children were among the deceased.

The paths that wound around the mountains in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are narrow and unpaved, where negotiating turns becomes challenging for drivers.

The condition of these roads often worsens during monsoon or winters, when boulders make landslides due to rainfall and snow often blocks the routes.

Usually, locals are seen repairing the roads on a self-help basis when authorities do not take action, while most parts of such paths remain narrow and rock-strewn.

Over a month ago, three people died in a traffic accident when a car skidded into Panjkora River.

