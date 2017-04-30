PML-N, PTI workers face off outside Karachi Press Club

Related Stories Person who made Rs10bn offer was ready to pay even more: Imran Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s workers came face to face on Sunday outside the Karachi Press Club, hours before the two parties scheduled rallies in the metropolis.

A rally of the PTI was passing by, chanting anti-Nawaz slogans, which provoked PML-N workers present outside the press club.

Workers of both the parties started chanting slogans and hurled stones at each other.

Police reached the site of contention and brought the situation under control with the help of the local leaders of both the parties.

In a video message earlier, Imran Khan called on the people of Karachi to join in the march to protest for their rights. The walk is scheduled to begin on Sunday (today), 3 pm from Mazar-e-Quaid.

“I invite the people of Karachi to join me in the walk to demand their rights. The sole purpose of the march is to highlight the day-to-day problems faced by the residents of Karachi and to pressurise the government to resolve these problems,” Khan said in the message.

The PTI chief added that the walk aims to bring to the spotlight issues such as loadshedding, water shortage and garbage disposal.

Meanwhile, PML-N leaders are also holding a rally in Karachi’s Baldia area.

