Huge cache of arms and ammunition seized in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: The security forces, on Monday, recovered a huge cache of arms from a car in Kot Pindi Das in Sheikhupura.

Two suspects were arrested after the Motorway Police recovered approximately a hundred rifles, Kalashnikov rifles, pistols, and a huge cache of bullets from a car.

The accused were transporting the arms and ammunition from Islamabad to Lahore via the Motorway, the Motorway Police told Geo News.

"The arms were hidden in a secret compartment in the car," the Motorway Police said. "We acted on a tip and intercepted the plan to use the arms for acts of terrorism."

Earlier on April 8, a large stock of arms was recovered from an empty plot in Karachi’s Ahsanabad during a search operation.

The operation was conducted after police received credible information regarding the presence of weapons in the area however no suspects were arrested during the operation.

SSP Malir Rao Anwar said that when police reached the site unidentified gunmen started firing on them.

During the exchange of fire, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London’s (MQM-London) sector in-charge Naseem Ajmeri managed to escape, Anwar said.

The police seized 12 light machine guns snipers, 13 Kalashnikov rifles, 8mm and 9mm pistols and G3 among several rounds of bullets. Explosive materials were also recovered.

