PM should make a decision on oppositions' advices: Farooq Sattar

LAHORE: The prime minister should make a decision on the advice given by leaders of opposition parties, said Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan chief Farooq Sattar on Tuesday.

"It is the similar moment we were going through when parting ways with the leadership in London," he said while addressing lawyers in Jinnah Lounge of Lahore High Court. "We then did not look back."

The MQM-P chief added it was the prime minister's responsibility to consider the opposition's advice so that enquiry on the Panama case is kept impartial.

