Panama has been trashed in rest of the world: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that said that Panama Papers scandal has been trashed around the world, calling the documents ‘trash’.

Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter in an attempt to send a message to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s rivals.

“Panama is crap. Trashed in the rest of the world. Those relying on it to bring down NS will bite the dust,” she tweeted.

She also criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, who has a ruling government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in one of her tweets.

