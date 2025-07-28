Explosion derails Jaffer Express near Shikarpur

Representational image shows Jaffer Express derails in Bolan area of Balochistan. — X@shaibaloch_99/File

SUKKUR: An explosion on the railway track near Shikarpur on Monday led to the derailment of three coaches of the Jaffer Express, injuring at least one passenger.

In a statement, Divisional Superintendent Railways Sukkur, Jamshaid Alam, said the Jaffer Express was en route from Peshawar to Quetta when the blast occurred near Sultanpur, close to Shikarpur.

The impact caused multiple coaches to derail, prompting immediate suspension of railway operations on the affected route.

Rescue and technical teams from Sukkur were dispatched to the site to begin emergency repair work. Railway authorities estimate it may take up to five more hours to restore the track and resume train services.

Passengers were left stranded and faced significant hardship following the derailment. Sindh government authorities have taken notice of the incident and ordered an investigation into the explosion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Murad Shah has also taken immediate notice of the incident, ordering the provision of immediate medical aid to the injured.

He directed a thorough investigation into the incident and vowed to bring the responsible parties to justice, describing the explosion as an attack against the state.

This is not the first time the train service has been attacked.

Last month, five bogies of Jaffar Express derailed after a blast took place on a railway track near Jacobabad. The train was en route from Peshawar to Quetta.

The explosion damaged the railway line, disrupting train services in the area, however, no casualties were reported, they added.

On March 11, the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) militants blew up train tracks and assaulted the Jaffar Express, holding over 440 passengers hostage in a day-long standoff with security services in a remote mountain pass in the Bolan district.

The military, after clearing the train and rescuing hostages, killed 33 attackers. Before the operation began, terrorists had martyred 26 passengers, while four security personnel were martyred during the operation.