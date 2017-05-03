Suspect killed, gangsters among eight held in Karachi

Related Stories Suspect killed in Karachi 'encounter,' firing incidents leave two injured

KARACHI: A suspect was killed in an encounter with police in Karachi late Tuesday, while four 'gangsters' among eight suspects were arrested in different raids, officials claimed.

Police raided a house located near Dubai Chowk in Lyari late on Tuesday night, police said. The suspects inside the house opened fire on the law enforcers as soon as they spotted them.

In retaliation by the police, a suspect was killed. The deceased was said to be affiliated with Baba Ladla group.

Officials also claimed to have recovered weapons and a hand grenade that had belonged to the deceased suspect.

On the other hand, a law enforcement agency conducted house-to-house searches in Lyari's Eidoline and Rangiwara areas, following intense gunfire by gang war suspects in the vicinity.

The law enforcers apprehended four suspects during the search operation. They were identified as Lagu alias Mulla, Arshad Sunhara, Pakhia Baloch and Codu. Officials claimed to have seized firearms and hand grenade from arrested suspects.

Meanwhile, Nazimabad police rounded up three suspects, however, details of the offences they were allegedly involved in were not divulged.

In another raid in Haji Mureed Goth a suspect, Nasir, was nabbed. Police said they recovered 280 gram of charas from the suspect.

