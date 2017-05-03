No hurdle will be allowed in Pak-Iran relations, Nisar assures Iranian foreign minister

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif arrived in Islamabad Wednesday on a one-day visit to Pakistan.

During a meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali said Pakistan-Iran relations are rooted in common faith, history and geography.

Calling Iran a fraternal country, Nisar assured the dignitary that no hurdle will be allowed to come in the way of better relations between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said his country attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan.

The minister said that Iran believes in the unity of Muslim countries and stressed the importance of both Pakistan and Iran working together for resolution of problems faced by the Ummah.

Zarif noted that the two countries also need to move forward with consensus on matters of international importance.

The foreign minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation and will also hold talks with Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz.

The meetings are likely to discuss the situation arising from recent terrorist attacks on Iranian border guards.

Several other matters including bilateral ties, regional situation, counter-terrorism measures along Pak-Iran border, gas pipeline project and SAARC summit are also expected to come under discussion during the meetings.

