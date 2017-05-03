Shallow westerly wave likely to persist during next 24-36 hours: MET department

Related Stories Shallow westerly wave expected to affect upper parts of the country: MET department

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24-36 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted on Tuesday.

Mostly partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in the next 24 hours. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at a few places in Quetta, Zhob, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, upper FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Duststorm/gusty winds are expected in Multan, D.G. Khan, and Sargodha divisions.

Rainfall in the last 24 Hours (mm)

Punjab: Murree 07, KP: Kakul 04, Saidu Sharif 02, Kashmir: Rawalakot 03, Garhi dupatta 01.

Yesterday's highest temperatures

Larkana, Bahawalnagar 44°C, R.Y. Khan, Padidan, Moenjo daro, Dadu, Jacobabad 43°C, Sibbi, Rohri, Sh. Benazirabad, Khanpur, Turbat, MirpurKhas, Noorpur Thal, Mithi 42°C.

Data courtesy: Pakistan Meteorological Department

0



0





