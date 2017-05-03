Print Story
X

Shallow westerly wave likely to persist during next 24-36 hours: MET department

WDWeb Desk

Pakistan
Shallow westerly wave likely to persist during next 24-36 hours: MET department
File photo

Related Stories

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24-36 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted on Tuesday.             

Mostly partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in the next 24 hours. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at a few places in Quetta, Zhob, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, upper FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Duststorm/gusty winds are expected in Multan, D.G. Khan, and Sargodha divisions.

Rainfall in the last 24 Hours (mm)                                           

Punjab: Murree 07, KP: Kakul 04, Saidu Sharif 02, Kashmir: Rawalakot 03, Garhi dupatta 01.

Yesterday's highest temperatures                                      

Larkana, Bahawalnagar 44°C, R.Y. Khan, Padidan, Moenjo daro, Dadu, Jacobabad 43°C, Sibbi, Rohri, Sh. Benazirabad, Khanpur, Turbat, MirpurKhas, Noorpur Thal, Mithi 42°C.

 

 

Data courtesy: Pakistan Meteorological Department

Shallow westerly wave likely to persist during next 24-36 hours: MET department was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 03, 2017 and was last updated on May 03, 2017. This news story is related to Cloudy, Dry, Geo News Pakistan, Hot, Latest Pakistan News, Pakistan News, Shallow Westerly Wave, Weather. Permanent link to the news story "Shallow westerly wave likely to persist during next 24-36 hours: MET department" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/140323-Shallow-westerly-wave-likely-to-persist-during-next-24-36-hours-MET-department.

GEO TV NETWORK