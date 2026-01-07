No 'wonder boy' coming

This image shows Field Marshal Asim Munir (right) and PM Shehbaz Sharif in Rawalpindi. — ISPR

There is no search for a so-called “wonder boy” to replace Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, relevant sources said, adding that the relationship and mutual respect between the prime minister and Field Marshal remain “perfect,” as they were before.

Responding to a direct question on whether the understanding, working relationship and mutual respect between the prime minister and Field Marshal continue unchanged, one of these sources holding a key position said unequivocally: “It’s perfect.”

The source also rejected the speculative narrative, suggesting the need for a “wonder boy” under some purported “grand plan”. These discussions gained momentum following a recent column by senior journalist and columnist Suhail Warraich, in which he argued deliberately unconvincingly that while Shehbaz Sharif is “gold,” the current moment demands not gold but a “diamond,” capable of undoing years of neglect.

In his column, Warraich wrote that even if such wishes are not fulfilled, there is no restriction on expressing them. He suggested that a desire exists in some quarters for a federal cabinet resembling that of Bangladesh, comprising PhD holders who are authorities in their respective fields, with degrees from reputable universities around the world.

The column sparked widespread debate across mainstream and social media platforms. Many observers felt that the senior Jang columnist deliberately couched his arguments in ambiguity to avoid drawing a direct response from powerful quarters.

However, the well-informed sources firmly rejected any such interpretations, making it clear that there is no substance to the speculation and no question of undermining the prime minister’s position or his working relationship with the military leaders.



Originally published in The News