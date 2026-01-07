Imran Khan 'meets' Bushra Bibi in Adiala jail

PTI founder Imran Khan (centre) with his wife Bushra Bibi (left) arrive to appear at a high court in Lahore on May 15, 2023. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan met his wife Bushra Bibi at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, the sources said on Wednesday.

During the 45-minute meeting held in the conference room, as per jail sources, the couple inquired about each other's health.

The meeting between Bushra Bibi and PTI founder is held as per prison rules, and they had also met last week, sources added.

The jail administration received some essential items including blankets, warm clothes, fruits, and dates, from Bushra's lawyer on Tuesday.

The meeting comes as the couple is incarcerated in Adiala jail owing to their involvement in various cases. The former prime minister has been behind bars since August 2023 in several cases ranging from corruption to terrorism.

The jailed PTI founder has denied wrongdoing in all the cases, which his party says are politically motivated.

Last month, the duo were sentenced to 17 years' imprisonment each by a special court in the Toshakhana-2 case involving the under-priced purchase of luxury state gifts.

Furthermore, meetings with Imran have been a point of contention between the PTI and the government, where the latter has imposed a blanket ban on meetings till February 8 over alleged violations of prison rules by Khan's sisters.