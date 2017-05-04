BCCI’s CoA assures Kohli India will play Champions Trophy

India cricket captain Virat Kohli has been assured by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) that India will be playing the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England starting June 1.

The CoA has been in contact with Kohli and assured the skipper not to worry about the speculation circulating in some circles that his team may not get a chance to defend the title, India Today reported, citing sources.

"Virat Kohli was feeling anxious and down, we have allayed fears and assured him that India will play the Champions Trophy," the sources told the publication.

The CoA has also spoken to team coach Anil Kumble and stated that there is no doubt over India’s participation in the tournament.

The BCCI has been in a tussle with the ICC after it was recently outvoted 13-1 in its bid to stall a new revenue model, which considerably slashes India´s share from global events in the 2015-2023 cycle.

Read more: Big 3 abolished; India isolated, outvoted in ICC meeting

The BCCI, in protest, also missed the April 25 deadline for announcing the squad, with all the other seven countries having already named their team list. Rumours have since been making rounds that India may pull out of the tournament.

