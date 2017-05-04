Three hardcore terrorists tried by military courts executed: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: As many as three hardcore terrorists were executed after being tried by Military Courts, informed Pakistan Army's media wing Inter Services Public Relations.

According to a statement, the terrorists were involved in committing heinous offenses relating to terrorism, including the killing of innocent civilians, attacking armed forces of Pakistan and other law enforcement agencies.

The identities of executed terrorists

Hussan Dar s/o Muhammad Raheem

The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in abetting killing of a civilian and attacking Law Enforcement Agencies which resulted in death of police constables.

He was also in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court.

Umer Zada s/o Gul Rehman

The convict was also an active member of TTP. He is said to be involved in attacking the armed forces of Pakistan which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers.

He was also in possession of explosives. Zada also accepted the charges against him before the trial court and Magistrate.

Hazrat Ali s/o Fazal Rabi

He was also a member of TTP. He was involved in planting Improvised Explosive Devices and killing of civilians. He was also involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court.

