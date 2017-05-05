SC judge irked by Panama verdict misinterpretation: 'I did not call the PM a liar'

ISLAMABAD: Irked by misrepresentation of the Supreme Court's ruling by political leaders, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan in his remarks on Friday said he had not called Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif a liar in the decision of the Panama Papers case.

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan is part of the three-member special bench—alongside Justice Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan—tasked with ensuring the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict and monitor the working of the joint investigation team.

During proceedings regarding the JIT's formation today, Justice Ejaz Afzal expressed displeasure over statements by politicians, saying a political party leader lied and misled people by giving the impression that all five judges had called the prime minister a liar in the verdict.

"He warned that if judges are misattributed or misquoted again, the person concerned would be brought in court.

SC to announce JIT formation today

The chairperson of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and deputy governor of the State Bank were also present at the hearing, where Justice Azmat Saeed told them why they rejected the names suggested for members of the JIT.

The judge told the officials that negative reports had surfaced regarding the financial standing, political affiliation, and integrity of the people they had suggested for the investigation team.

He was irked that names of the people were leaked by the concerned departments before a decision on them was taken in court. "The department heads are responsible for this," he said.

However, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan said directives for the formation of the Joint Investigation Team on the Panama Papers case would be issued today.

The names of the investigation team are expected to be decided in a few hours.

PTI leaders say they have faith in the court

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders held a news conference outside the Supreme Court, despite the activity being prohibited by the court.

However, while speaking to the media, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said they accept the Supreme Court's decision and would cooperate. "But we will not compromise on the transparency of the JIT."

He added they appreciated that the Supreme Court was closely monitoring the matter.

Also present outside the court, PTI Spokesperson Naeem-ul-Haq said they had faith in the Supreme Court's decision.

While talking about other issues, he added the report of Dawn Leaks that has been hidden should also be made public. Besides, people also await the report on the Model Town incident, the party spokesperson maintained. He questioned if the prime minister has been hiding the Model Town report because his brother's name is involved in the incident.

0



0





