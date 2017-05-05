May, June likely to be sweltering months for people of Karachi: Met dept

Related Stories Karachiites cautioned against rising temperatures in coming days

ISLAMABAD: The changing weather patterns have sent alarm bells ringing for May and June, as according to the Met department, the months are likely to be sweltering for people of Karachi.

The temperature is likely to exceed 40°C in Karachi, increasing the chances of heatwave in the city, Pakistan Meteorological Department Director General Ghulam Rasool said during a briefing.

March had never been as hot as it was this year, this indicates the changing weather patterns, the official added.

"The duration of summer is constantly increasing and so are temperatures," he maintained. "[However] the Met department will issue heatwave alert three days ahead."

It was reported earlier that sea breeze – that usually keeps Karachi’s weather in check – was expected to give way to hot winds coming in from the plains of interior Sindh. Consequently, temperatures in the country were expected to surpass 40°C.

A few weeks back, more than a dozen hospitals set up heat stroke centres in Karachi after the Met department forecasted high temperatures in the city.

The heatwave in 2015 had caused deaths of hundreds of people in Karachi. Subsequently, emergency was imposed in hospitals of the provincial metropolis.

