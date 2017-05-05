Sindh governor should resign, move to Punjab: Khursheed Shah

KARACHI: The governor of Sindh should resign from his position in the province and instead move to work in Punjab, said opposition leader Khursheed Shah on Friday.

Shah was referring to Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair Umar's appreciation for the Orange Line project and Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"There are some ethics that the governor has violated," he said while talking to the media. "If [the governor] likes the Orange Line project, he should also look at the state of Lahore's Jinnah Hospital and the schools there."

Criticism of tweets

While talking about Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan's criticism of the Inter-Services Public Relations director general's tweet on Dawn Leaks, Shah said this is not the first time that the ISPR has used Twitter to post about key matters.

"Previously Bajwa would also tweet, but no one remembers," Shah said. "When no one had pointed out back then, why is the issue being raised now?"

The opposition leader added that if tweets are that "poisonous" then people using the forum in Prime Minister House should also be prohibited from its use.

"Those who tweet about judiciary should also be criticised," Shah added.

He told the media persons that the issue was being raised now because ISPR has refused from accepting the notification on the Dawn Leaks case. "Since the commission of Dawn Leaks comes under the ambit of the interior ministry, [the interior minister] flared up."

Shah said had an interior minister from Sindh done the same, he would have been declared a traitor.

However, clearing his side, he said everyone tweets about the ongoing affairs but he never does. "I'm a simple person, you must have never seen tweets from me."

