Rangers arrest kidnapper during operation in Karachi

Pakistan
KARACHI: Rangers on Friday rounded up a kidnapper in Karachi and freed a man taken hostage by him and his accomplices, the paramilitary force said in a statement.

According to Rangers, the kidnapper, Mohammad Naeem Khan, along with accomplices, had kidnapped Murad Khan, the owner of Mubarak Hotel from the area of Azizabad, on April 18.

The suspects kept the man hostage inside a residential building in the city’s Keamari area and demanded Rs2.2 million ransom from his family.

Upon receiving the complaint, Rangers, using technical monitoring and ground surveillance, took action and arrested the kidnapper.

A first information report (FIR) against Naeem Khan, for the kidnapping of Murad Khan, has been registered at Jackson police station.

The suspect has been handed over to police for further interrogation.

