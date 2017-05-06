Prisoner attempts jailbreak: Inquiry reports holds prison contractor responsible

Related Stories Female prisoner caught escaping Karachi’s Central Jail

KARACHI: Central Jail’s construction contractor has been held responsible for an attempted jailbreak by a female prisoner on April 30, according to an inquiry report.

Moreover, two female officers have also been suspended for their carelessness in the matter.

An inquiry report by DIG Jail explained that Central Jail’s construction contractor has been held responsible as the security post in the site was not constructed in a timely manner which affected the police’s invigilation.

In addition, two female constables, who were deployed from where the female prisoner managed to escape, were also suspended. The two officers are also being investigated and a case has been registered against them.

Strict action should be taken against the prison’s construction contractor, the report urged.

On April 30, a female prisoner was caught while trying to escape the Central Jail. The prisoner had climbed the jail’s wall, which is on the side of the PIB Colony. The incident came into notice after the area residents saw the woman climbing the wall and then complained. The police then immediately reached the site and took the female prisoner back to the jail.

