Ruling govt’s promises, claims proven to be false: Zardari

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari remarked that the ruling government’s promises and claims have proven to be false.

He also said that reminding the rulers of their promises has surprisingly provoked them. Zardari said this during a meeting with senior leaders of PPP pertaining to change of strategy regarding Punjab on Saturday.

“No matter how much they try, they can’t be saved now,” he remarked, adding that the party will remind the rulers of their promises.

The meeting participants also decided that they need a united stand in electoral cooperation and protest against Punjab government.

During the meeting, Zardari tasked Manzoor Ahmed Watto, Sardar Latif Khosa, Qamar Zaman Kaira to ensure the people get their rights.

Participants also resolved that PPP's nationwide protests against load-shedding will continue.

