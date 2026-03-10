CJP-led committee approves austerity, fuel conservation measures for courts

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi (centre) chairs a meeting of the NJPMC, at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad, March 10, 2026. — Supreme Court of Pakistan

Judicial committee cuts POL ceiling for judges.

Video-link hearings encouraged to cut travel.

Staff rotation introduced to minimise commuting.



A top judicial committee on Tuesday approved a range of energy conservation measures, including a four-day working week and cut in fuel allowance, for courts as Pakistan moves to curb the impact of rising fuel prices amid the Middle East conflict.

The emergent virtual meeting of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC), chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi, was attended by the chief justices of the Federal Shariat Court and high courts, while the Attorney General for Pakistan joined on special invitation, read a statement issued by the apex court.

The committee approved a comprehensive Judicial Austerity and Energy Conservation Strategy to ensure responsible use of national resources while maintaining uninterrupted access to justice across the country.

The move comes in response to anticipated disruption in petroleum supply and rising energy costs, reflecting the judiciary's "commitment to national resilience and institutional responsibility".

Among the key steps approved is a four-day working week from Monday to Thursday for the Federal Shariat Court and all high courts.

"However, while ensuring that urgent judicial and administrative functions continue without disruption on Fridays and Saturdays, the Courts may take necessary internal governance measures keeping in view their operational priorities," read the communique.

District courts will also operate at full capacity from Monday to Thursday, while the relevant high courts will keep staff at a minimum on Fridays and Saturdays, depending on workload and performance requirements.

The committee further decided to reduce the monthly Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL) ceiling allocated to judges of the FCC and high courts by 50%, while judicial officers will see a 25% reduction.

It also announced that no additional protocol or security vehicles will be deployed during movement within designated high-security zones, although route security will continue as per existing requirements.

"The Hon'ble Judges and Judicial Officers serving in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan shall maintain their security as per circumstances," the judicial body said.

To reduce fuel use, litigants and lawyers will be encouraged to participate in hearings through video-link facilities where feasible, "including through premises of high courts and district courts".

The Federal Shariat Court and high courts have been directed to introduce rotational attendance for staff to minimise commuting while maintaining essential court operations.

Meanwhile, the federal government has decided that the additional weekly holiday will be observed on Fridays.

The development emerged during a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on austerity and fuel conservation.

The confirmation for the additional weekly holiday comes a day after PM Shehbaz announced a wide-ranging austerity and savings plan.