Flag meeting between Afghan, Pakistan military under way at Bab-e-Dosti

CHAMAN: A flag meeting between Afghan, Pakistan military authorities is currently under way at Bab-e-Dosti border of the two neighbouring countries.

The Pakistani delegation is led by FC Commander North Sector Brigadier Nadeem Sohail and Afghanistan’s delegation is headed by Colonel Sharif.

The meeting is also being attended by Pakistan and Afghanistan’s geological survey teams.

During the meeting, the geological experts decided that survey of Killi Luqman and Killi Jahangir will be conducted. They mutually agreed upon using Google and geological maps to conduct the survey.

The meeting will continue for additional hour-and-a-half and participants are currently discussing border issues. The participants hope to come to a conclusion after the demarcation of area is completed.

Earlier, Pakistani and Afghan authorities mooted over the control of areas — Killi Luqman and Killi Jahangir — affected during firing and shelling by Afghan forces on Friday, as yet another flag meeting between the officials of the two countries ended in a stalemate on Saturday.

During the second meeting after the firing incident at the border, Afghan authorities were of the view that Killi Luqman and Killi Jahangir fell under their jurisdiction, sources said. But Pakistani authorities said the areas were situated within the Pakistani territory which could be verified from Google maps.

At least 11 people were martyred and 46 injured early Friday when Afghan border forces opened fire on Frontier Corps Balochistan soldiers deployed for security of census team near the Chaman border.

In response to the firing, people living in villages situated near the Chaman border started to move out to safer places after authorities advised it was no longer safe for them to stay.

According to relevant officials, nearly 10,000 locals have left their houses so far. There are around 8-10 villages situated on the border belt; according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, 2,000 homes were affected by the shelling and firing. PDMA also distributed relief goods among the affected people

The Bab-e-Dosti gate situated on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Chaman remained closed on the third day following the firing incident.

Pakistan Army and FC personnel were deployed at the border to monitor the situation and also stop people from crossing the border. Even trucks carrying goods are not being allowed to cross the border.

