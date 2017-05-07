Army destroys five Afghan posts after Afghan forces attempt to enter Pakistan

CHAMAN: Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Amir Riaz, on Sunday, said that the Pakistan army had to destroy four to five Afghan posts after Afghan forces attempted to enter Pakistan.

"Anyone who tries to make Pakistan's territory disputed will face similar consequences," Lt. General Riaz said while speaking to media outlets in Chaman.

The commander said that attempts to enter Pakistan were a "foolish mistake," which was not beneficial for both countries.

"The border will remain closed till Afghanistan changes its behaviour," Lt Gen Riaz said.

The general visited those injured in the attack at the Chaman Civil Hospital.

