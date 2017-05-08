Print Story
X

Minnesota's Gordy the goat rescued from kidnappers

RREUTERS

Amazing
Minnesota's Gordy the goat rescued from kidnappers

When St. Paul, Minnesota, police early Friday searched a GMC Yukon Denali that had crashed following a chase, they found an unlikely victim in the cargo area.

Four people fled the sports-utility vehicle, but Gordy the goat was found lying down with an orange electrical cord around his neck.

Police said Gordy had been abducted at Indian Mounds Park from a herd of goats that had been rented by the St. Paul Parks and Recreation department. Their job: To eat invasive plants on a difficult-to-reach bluff along the Mississippi River.

It was the St. Paul Police Department's first known case of goat-thieving, said spokesman Steve Linders. The motive is still a mystery.

"I wish I knew," said Clare Cloyd, a spokeswoman from St. Paul Parks and Recreation, which was only three days into its experiment with the goat herd when the theft occurred.

Linders said two 29-year-old men were arrested on potential charges of gross misdemeanor theft and fleeing police.

Gordy was returned unharmed to the park. Some of his herd had escaped through a damaged fence and were rounded up, according to park officials. Since then, a police Facebook post about the incident has gotten an usual amount of attention with comments like "stealing really gets my goat."

Minnesota's Gordy the goat rescued from kidnappers was posted in amazing of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 08, 2017 and was last updated on May 08, 2017. This news story is related to Amazing, Amazing News, Geo News, Latest Amazing News, Odd News, Strange News. Permanent link to the news story "Minnesota's Gordy the goat rescued from kidnappers" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/140907-Minnesotas-Gordy-the-goat-rescued-from-kidnappers.

GEO TV NETWORK