Broken promises: Circular Railway – a distant dream for people of Karachi

KARACHI: Despite huge promises from a number of provincial and federal governments, the people of Karachi are still waiting for the Circular Railway project to be in running. Even today, the commuters have no other option other than Chingchi rickshaws and minibuses for cheap travel.

It has been more than 20 years since the shutdown of the Karachi Circular Project, and with its closure, it appears that Karachi has regressed back for more than 100 years.

“Families used to travel from Orangi station to Drigh road station,” said NajamAl-Rahim, an elderly resident. “From 1964 to mid-90s, people used to reach Landhi from Drigh Road in 45 minutes.”

However, the people-friendly system was scrapped after intrusion in the railway system by transport mafia. “The land mafia started encroaching on railway lands – a crime which still continues.”

Rahim informed Geo News: “Beggars have encroached over the railway land. Even a police station has been built there.”

A Japenese Company, JICA has given its offer to restore the circular railway system – however, the offer did not materialise on ground.

