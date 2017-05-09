Roadside bomb defused in Quetta

QUETTA: A terror bid was foiled in Quetta late Monday after bomb disposal squad (BDS) successfully defused a bomb planted roadside, officials said.

The bomb weighing 1kilogram was packed in a plastic bag and planted roadside in Saryab area of the city, police said.

After being informed, police and Frontier Corps teams reached the site and placed security cordons around it.

Officials called in BDS, which successfully dismantled the bomb.

Chief Minister Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri hailed BDS personnel for saving precious lives.

