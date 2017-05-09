Internet flooded with hilarious reactions over deflated Pikachu

Related Stories Adorable video of deflated Pikachu being rescued halfway will leave you emotional

The adorable Video of the deflated Pikachu which went viral on the internet is now getting hilarious reactions.

The unlucky Pikachu which was mercilessly dragged off the stage halfway during the dance performance by suited men, had not the slightest idea of getting hilarious reactions by the internet.

While some of the people went emotional over the video, some Twitterati had funny reactions to tweet on the social media.

This Pikachu dancer's costume started to deflate and it looked like the dancer was urgently bundled off by government security agents. pic.twitter.com/5dLLc1bopd — Paul Haine (@paul_haine) May 5, 2017

raise your hand if you're the deflated pikachu of your friend group — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) May 5, 2017

I feel like this #deflatedpikachu is a metaphor for our hopes and dreams for our nation and the world. https://t.co/Vf23RC5mEg — Sarah Braasch (@sarahbraasch1) May 6, 2017

0



0





