WATCH: Lightning strikes Burj Khalifa as heavy rains lash parts of UAE

Lightning strikes the tip of the Burj Khalifa as storm clouds gather over Dubai during heavy rainfall on December 18, 2025. — Instagram@Fazza

Dubai witnessed a dramatic weather moment on Thursday as lightning struck the tip of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, amid heavy rain hit parts of the UAE.

Crown Prince of Dubai and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, shared a video capturing the rare sight. The footage shows the Burj Khalifa standing against green, cloud-filled skies as a bolt of lightning hits its peak.

The video was shared hours after the crown prince urged residents to prepare for rainy days ahead. On Wednesday, Sheikh Hamdan posted Instagram Reels showing rain-laden clouds drifting slowly over sand dunes, followed by a weather map illustrating cloud movement over the coming days.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the UAE entered the peak of the 'Al Bashayer' low-pressure system on Thursday, December 18.

Parts of Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah also experienced heavy rainfall and hail on Thursday.

"The UAE is affected by an unstable weather situation due to an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the Red Sea. This will result in cloud formations of varying heights, leading to rainfall of different intensities accompanied by lightning, thunder, and a chance of hail over limited areas."

Authorities have advised residents to stay updated with official weather alerts and take necessary precautions during the unstable conditions.