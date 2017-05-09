Constable shoots dead 'mentally unstable' man in Mardan

Related Stories Police shoot man dead in Mardan for failing to stop when signalled

MARDAN: A traffic police constable shot dead a "mentally unstable" man near city police station on Tuesday.

According to DSP Aitzaz Khan, the constable, who fired at the deceased identified as Bilal, claimed that the man came running towards the police station and pushed the constable to the ground. The constable deemed the man to be suspicious and opened fire at him, killing him on the spot.

The DSP added that the constable, named Saeed, has been arrested and a case has been registered against him. Further investigation into the case is underway.

According to the deceased's family, Bilal, aged 20, was mentally unstable and was being taken to a doctor by his father when he started running away.

In a similar incident around two months ago, police shot and killed a vendor whom they suspected to be a terrorist, within the jurisdiction of the Mardan city police station.

The vendor named Olas used to sell clothes on a bicycle. He had entered the Red Zone, where courts are present, but did not stop when the police asked him to. The police then followed him and hit him with their vehicle. Olas fell on the ground but stood up and started running away. According to the police, his suspected appearance, with long hair and beard, made them open fire on him.

He was taken to the hospital in an injured condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Later, it was confirmed Olas was innocent as no criminal record was found to be registered against him.

0



0





