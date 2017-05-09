Older wife: Macron breaks silence, blames 'misogyny in France'

Related Stories Former drama teacher seeks new role as French First Lady

It seems that even French President-elect Emmanuel Macron also had his fill of the media spotlight on his wife, Brigitte Trogneux – who happens to be 25 years his senior.

In a press conference, Macron finally addressed the issue, saying that all the interest regarding the couple’s age difference tells about the misogyny in France.

“If my wife was 20 years older than I am then nobody would have questioned the legitimacy of the relationship even for a second,” he was quoted as saying in an Independent.co report.

The couple’s relationship has been a special topic of interest for media organisations and social media discussions alike.

Newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron's wife, now 64, has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

0



0





