Religious scholar Tariq Jameel offloaded from flight at Dubai airport

KARACHI: Prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel was offloaded from a Toronto-bound flight at Dubai airport on Wednesday.

He was travelling to Toronto with Shahid Afridi to attend a fundraising dinner event of the all-rounder's charity.

Canadian immigration officials reportedly directed the airline to offload the scholar due to his security clearance.

Tariq Jameel was waiting for the security clearance at the Dubai airport when this report was filed.

When asked, Afridi confirmed the two were flying to Toronto for a charity dinner. He added that formalities were being fulfilled so that the cleric could leave for Toronto on the next available flight.

A day ago, the former captain had tweeted about the upcoming dinner of his charity Shahid Afridi Foundation.

