Interior Ministry notification echoes ISPR stance, Dawn Leaks matter 'settled'

ISLAMABAD: Following the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement announcing the Dawn Leaks matter standing 'settled' the Federal Interior Ministry also echoed the same in a notification issued almost simultaneously.

The interior ministry notification reiterated the earlier orders of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif regarding the Dawn Leaks Inquiry Committee recommendations, with an addition that the federal government's action against former Information Minister Pervaiz Rasheed had been endorsed by the Inquiry Committee in its recommendations.

Last week, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had met the army chief and both discussed the Dawn Leaks issue among other things. PM Nawaz and COAS had agreed that the issues surrounding Dawn Leaks would be dealt with amicably. Sources had further said that the meeting was held upon PM Nawaz's wish.

The April 29 tweet by the ISPR had come hours after the prime minister's office announced that PM Nawaz Sharif had approved the recommendations of the Dawn Leaks inquiry committee.

