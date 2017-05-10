No need to make Dawn Leaks inquiry report public: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Wednesday that there does not exist a need to make the Dawn Leaks Inquiry report public.

The federal Minister for Railways was speaking in Geo News’ show ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kaay Saath’ where he made the statement in response to the opposition’s demand to make the report public.

He said that the meetings between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa were held in an amicable environment.

Rafique insisted that there existed mutual desire to resolve the matter.

While responding to one of the questions, Rafique said that Maryam Nawaz had nothing to do with the entire matter.

The minister said that the government and army always have been on the same page and just because of one tweet it should not be considered otherwise.

When asked about opposition leader Aitzaz Ahsan’s reservations, Rafique said that the senator could not be more wrong.

“They (Ahsan and his party) were waiting for the civil-military discord to continue and get worse,” he said.

He said that the Inter-Services Public Relations withdrawing its tweet and saying that PM has the final authority sends a positive underlying message.

The Pakistan Army on Wednesday withdrew an earlier tweet which had rejected a government notification regarding the Dawn Leaks, saying the issue had been settled after implementation of recommendations in the Inquiry Committee Report.

In a press release issued by its media wing the ISPR, the Army said the tweet on April 29 was not aimed at any government office or person.

The development came after a meeting between Prime Minister Nawaz and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

