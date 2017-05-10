Tripping and low gas pressure interrupted power supply: K-Electric

KARACHI: Power supply in some areas of Karachi was interrupted due to the tripping at one of the units of K-Electric’s power plants that occurred on Tuesday and low gas pressure on Wednesday, informed KE.

The power utility said that in view of managing the load, select areas of the city faced intermittent interruption in power supply on Wednesday.

“The load management spells were rotated and kept brief in duration to minimize the inconvenience,” said a statement issued by the K-Electric.

It also said that the company is working closely with the relevant authorities for restoration of gas pressure during the day, further adding that additionally, one of the units at KE’s Bin Qasim Power Station experienced tripping on Tuesday evening.

Separately in a statement, KE said that the power has been restored in the areas of Defence, Clifton, FB Area and Gulistan e Jauhar.

“KE teams are working round the clock to restore the supply from this unit and expects the unit to be online by day end Wednesday,” the statement added.

