Security, cleanliness to be ensured across Pakistan on Shab-e-Barat

KARACHI/HYDERABAD/MULTAN: The local authorities in different parts of the country have issued orders for security and cleanliness arrangements on Shab-e-Barat, which will be observed Thursday night.

According to a statement, Water and Sanitation Agency Multan Managing Director Muhammad Qasim has directed officers concerned to make special arrangements for supply and drainage of water on Shab-e-Barat. He has asked officers of all the sewerage divisions to ensure necessary facilities are in place at mosques, imambargahs and other places of worship.

The District Municipal Corporation Karachi South had started a few days back arrangements for cleanliness around graveyards as well. DMC South Chairperson Malik Muhammad Fayyaz issued orders that proper lighting be ensured at graveyards as people go there to say prayers at the graves of their loved ones. He also directed the officials concerned to take steps for the smooth flow of traffic.

To ensure security arrangements, Sindh Inspector General of Police AD Khawaja had directed a few days back all the deputy inspectors general to prepare contingency plans to protect the life and property of people.

The IGP also ordered that effective steps be taken to bar the purchase or sale of fireworks and any other explosive material and to also stop aerial firing.

He said anyone found involved in such activities will be immediately taken to task.

Moreover, he said no one should be allowed to make encroachments at and around graveyards, shrines and other holy places on Shab-e-Barat.

