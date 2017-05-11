Shahryar rejects allegations of PCB pressuring Khalid Latif to confess

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shahryar Khan on Thursday rejected allegations by Khalid Latif’s lawyer that the board was trying to pressure the cricketer into confession in the PSL spot-fixing probe.

Dismissing the lawyer’s claims, Shahryar said the board had not pressured or forced any player to confess.

“Mohammad Irfan admitted his mistake but even he was not forgiven. We have not forced anyone,” the PCB chairman said.

Khalid Latif’s lawyer Badar Alam claimed earlier today that the PCB was harassing his client in order to force out a confession from him regarding his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal.

Alam said the board had offered his client that he would be cleared if he accepted the allegations against him.

On Wednesday, the PCB’s legal advisor Taffazul Rizi had said that it would be difficult for Khalid Latif to get a clean chit from the PSL spot-fixing tribunal as there were “massive proofs against him”.

Rizvi had said that the PCB’s point of view on the case had been submitted before the tribunal, further adding that further evidences against Latif had been presented.

He had remarked that there was no pressure on any player by the PCB.

