Karachiites likely to face increased loadshedding for 4 more days: sources

KARACHI: The electricity woes of the provincial metropolis are expected to increase in the next few days with K-Electric planning a spike in loadshedding hours.

According to K-Electric sources, increased loadshedding is likely to last for three to four more days due to maintenance work going on at the boiler plate of the Bin Qasim Power Plant.

The city has seen a spike in unannounced loadshedding as temperatures soar. Late Wednesday, unannounced loadshedding continued to trouble citizens as outages hit several areas.

Power supply to Gulistan e Jauhar, Gulshan Iqbal, North Karachi, New Karachi, Defence, Clifton, Saddar and several other areas remained suspended for up to three hours. The unannounced loadshedding disturbed residents, forcing them to stay up till late night.

A spokesman for K-Electric, the city's sole power company, said reduction in gas pressure by Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) affected the company's power generation capacity. He explained that power supply was disrupted after Bin Qasim Power Plant tripped due to low gas pressure.

