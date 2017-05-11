Starc relishes unleashing Australia´s pace quartet

Related Stories Australia name injured Starc, Lynn in Champions Trophy squad

SYDNEY: Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc said Thursday Australia´s fast bowling quartet is ready to "wreak havoc" at next month´s Champions Trophy one-day tournament in England.

Starc, who has recovered from a foot injury that cut short his India Test tour in March, said he is excited by the prospect of combining with his fellow speedsters at the Champions Trophy.

"We´ve had our issues with injury but Patty´s (James Pattinson) only just turned 24 - I´m 27 and I´m the oldest - so we´ve still got plenty of time to wreak havoc on batsmen around the world," Starc told reporters.

"Hopefully that starts with the Champions Trophy and then onwards to the Ashes later in the year."

Injuries have prevented the pace quartet from being selected in the same squad but they have all been named for Australia´s Champions Trophy campaign.

In March, Pat Cummins made an impressive return to Test cricket in India after a five-year absence.

Pattinson returned from shin and back injuries to take 24 wickets last southern summer for Sheffield Shield champions Victoria.

Josh Hazlewood has been a consistent presence in the Australian team while left-armer Starc has been the spearhead.

"We´ve sort of grown up and come through the ranks together, but haven´t had the chance to be in the same squad together," Starc said.

"I think it´s an exciting time for the four of us and for Australian cricket too."

Squeezing all four into the same Test team next summer against England could be a possibility at pace-friendly wickets like the Gabba and the WACA, and Starc believes their accomplished lower-order batting gives selectors that option.

"I think the fact that we can all bat presents a stronger case for that," said Starc, who has made nine Test half-centuries.

