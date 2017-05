Related Stories Firefighters douse Lahore shoe factory fire

LAHORE: Fire engulfed a commercial building at Defence Mor on Saturday.

Reports stated that rescue teams are at the site of the incident and trying to douse the flames.

It is yet to be ascertained what the cause of the fire is and if any people are inside the building, according to rescue officials.

This is a developing story and will be updated as further details are available. As with breaking news initial reports may sometimes be inaccurate

0



0