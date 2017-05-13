Ten labourers gunned down, one injured in Gwadar

GWADAR: Unidentified attackers gunned down ten labourers in two separate incidents on the outskirts of Gwadar on Saturday.

Two labourers are also said to have been injured in the attacks.

The incidents took place in the Pishgan and Ganth Road area of Gwadar where the labourers were working on construction projects.

The victims are said to be natives of Naushero Feroze, Sindh, according to sources.

Sources added that the site of the incident has been cordoned off by security forces and a sweeping operation is under way.

In a statement, Balochistan Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti termed the incident an attack on Pakistanis, saying the perpetrators will be brought to book.

Meanwhile, head of the Edhi Welfare Organisation, Faisal Edhi, said their ambulances have departed from Karachi and will be bringing back the labourers' bodies. He added that the convoy includes a cold storage van.

This is a developing story and will be updated as further details are available. As with breaking news initial reports may sometimes be inaccurate.

0



0





