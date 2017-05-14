Print Story
Hot, dry weather expected in the next 24 hours: MET

Pakistan
Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Sunday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted.

Dust, thunderstorm, and rain with gusty winds are expected at a few places in Quetta, Zhob, Malakand, Hazara, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, upper FATA, and Kashmir.

Past weather      

The weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. Dust, thunderstorm and rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Kalat, Malakand, Hazara divisions, and Kashmir.

Rainfall in the last 24 hours (mm)                               

Punjab: Bahawalpur (City 11, AP 2), D.G.Khan, Kot Addu, Muree 1, Balochistan: Khuzdar 3, KP: Malamjabba 13, Lower Dir 03, Balakot, Saidu sharif 02, Kashmir: Rawalakot 04.

Yesterday's highest temperatures           

Jacobabad, R.Y khan, Larkana, Noorpur thal 45°C, Bhakkar, Sibbi, Chhor 44°C.

 

 

Date courtesy: Pakistan Meteorological Department

