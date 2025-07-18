Body of missing child recovered 21 days after Swat tragedy

A rescue worker rows a raft while searching for survivors, after tourists, who were on a picnic, were swept away by overflowing floodwaters in the Swat River, in Swat Valley on June 27, 2025. — Reuters

Body was found in Swat’s Barikot tehsil.

384-page flood inquiry report submitted to PHC.

Report blames govt officials for deaths.

The body of a young boy who went missing in the Swat River has been recovered, 21 days after he was swept away with other family members.

Rescue workers confirmed that the body of Abdullah, a child from Sialkot, was found on Thursday in Barikot tehsil of Swat district, The News reported.

Rescue 1122 Swat had been conducting a continuous and intensive search operation since June 27.

Officials said Abdullah was the last remaining victim unaccounted for in the incident. His body was recovered after a sustained and intensive rescue effort.

Following the necessary legal procedures, the body would be transported to the child’s hometown in Daska.

The incident occurred on June 27 when 17 members of a family from Sialkot were swept away by a sudden surge in the Swat River while picnicking near the bank.

Harrowing videos circulated on social media showed the family stranded on a rapidly shrinking island of land, calling for help for nearly an hour with no immediate rescue in sight.

‘Administration negligence blamed for disaster’

Meanwhile, a 384-page inquiry report, prepared by a committee formed by the provincial government to probe the Swat flash floods deaths, was submitted to the Peshawar High Court on Tuesday.

The report highlighted systemic flaws and administrative negligence as key factors behind the disaster, according to The News.

The tragedy prompted the filing of multiple writ petitions in the Peshawar High Court, accusing the government and relevant departments of negligence and indifference.

Peshawar High Court Chief Justice SM Atique Shah had ordered a transparent investigation, following which the provincial government assigned the probe to the Provincial Inspection Team.

According to sources, the report documented statements from 10 government officials and responsible individuals. It included a comprehensive account of government actions before and after the incident, disciplinary measures taken, flood preparedness, and the systemic shortcomings that contributed to the tragedy.

The report noted that three days after the incident, the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ordered an anti-encroachment drive in the region. It also included copies of early weather alerts issued prior to the floods.

The Provincial Inspection Team had earlier submitted its findings to the chief minister, holding the district administration, irrigation department, local government, and rescue services responsible.

The report highlighted a lack of coordination between departments, ambiguity in building plans and encroachment regulations, and negligence on the part of hotel owners.

Acting on these findings, the chief minister formed a special committee to implement the recommended actions and hold those responsible accountable.

Following the incident, the deputy commissioner of Swat and three assistant commissioners were either suspended or made Officers on Special Duty (OSD). The report concluded that institutional disconnection among relevant agencies played a significant role in the high death toll.