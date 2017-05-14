Trains restart journeys to and from Karachi after damaged tracks repaired in Kotri

HYDERABAD: The rail link between Karachi and Hyderabad was reopened after its suspension following the collision of two trains near Kotri on Saturday morning.

Officials said the Hazara and Awam Express trains left Karachi Cantt Station Sunday afternoon after repair operations to clear the debris from the site of the accident were concluded. Moreover, the Shalimar Express was also allowed to proceed towards Karachi after being stopped at Hyderabad.

Two goods trains collided between the Bholari and Meeting Pul near Kotri early Saturday morning; with no casualties reported.

The incident had halted rail traffic to and from Karachi; with several trains being stuck at Karachi or stopped in Hyderabad.

On Saturday, officials of the Pakistan Railways had stated that the tracks could be reopened by night. However, that has claim has been proved false as clearing and repair work was under way well into Sunday.

Giving details of the accident, Railways DS Nisar Memon had said around 23 bogies were derailed after a goods train transporting containers to Lahore crashed into the rear side of another train carrying oil to Multan.

