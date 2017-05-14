Two security personnel injured in Quetta explosion: Levies

QUETTA: Two security personnel were injured in an explosion in Margat area of Quetta Sunday morning, according to Levies officials.

An improvised explosive device planted on a roadside detonated when the security forces were en route to Quetta.

The injured security forces officials were shifted to a hospital.

Since the blast occurred near the forces' vehicle, it is believed the blast aimed to target the security personnel.

The area was soon cordoned off by FC officials and an investigation is under way.

Earlier, Balochistan was targetted on May 12 when a suicide blast in Mastung area of the province killed at least 27 people and injured over 30 others.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl's leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who is also the deputy chairperson of the senate, was also injured in the explosion.

Moreover, landmine explosions have also become frequent in the province.

On May 10, three people were injured in a landmine blast in Mawand, Kohlu, according to levies sources.

Besides, tension persists at the border between Balochistan and Afghanistan, Chaman, after Afghan Border Police force attacked the Pakistani side late on May 4. The Afghan force opened fire and started shelling, killing at least 11 civilians in the village near the Chaman border.

The border gate, Bab-e-Dosti, remained closed on the 10th day, Sunday.

