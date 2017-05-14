Video: The sweat and struggle behind Younis Khan’s greatness

The legendary Younis Khan batted for the last time in international cricket on Saturday, but his legacy will live on for generations to come.

Behind his remarkable achievements for Pakistan cricket, is a lifetime of undying struggles and a relentless determination to never give up, no matter how tough the journey got.

Born in a small house in Mardan 39 years ago, Younis was determined to transform his passion for cricket into a source of pride for his country. Undeterred by the lack of cricket infrastructure in his hometown and rejections by local selectors, he moved to Peshawar where he began playing for the U-19 team before eventually progressing to first-class cricket and then finally, to the national side.

