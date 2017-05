Related Stories Thank you Misbah!

From humble beginnings in Panu Khel district of Mianwali to Pakistan’s most successful captain ever, Misbah’s story is one of passion, perseverance and dedication.

The ‘Captain Cool’, who made his Test debut against New Zealand in 2001, took his country to heights never reached before. From steering his team out of the 2010 crisis to taking it to the top spot of ICC Test rankings, Misbah’s legacy will live on even after he bids adieu to international cricket on Sunday.

