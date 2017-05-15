Cricket legends heap praise on Misbah, Younis

KARACHI: Former cricketing greats hailed the retiring duo of Misbah ul Haq and Younis Khan as great ambassadors of the game and wished them all the best ahead of their new innings of post-retirement life.

Test cricketers Ramiz Raja, Saqlain Mushtaq, Rashid Latif, Mohammad Wasim and Shahid Afridi piled praise on the duo for leading Pakistan to countless victories at home and away and making Pakistan a top team.

“I congratulate Misbah ul Haq and Younis khan for leaving a great legacy behind them and retiring at their own terms,” Ramiz Raja told Geo.tv from Dominica where he was commentating in the Pakistan vs West Indies series, which the visitors won 2-1.

“Younis remains a great sportsman, a great batsman and a great ambassador of the game. He was a selfless superstar,” Ramiz said while commenting on the career of Pakistan’s most successful batsman, who retired with 10,099 runs to his name – the most by any Pakistani.

Ramiz added that Misbah deserves credit for giving a cricket compass to Pakistan team and bringing the team out of darkness.

He also praised the family of both the players.

“Your family also deserves credit for your success because they sacrificed a lot, hope that the duo will be able to spend quality family time after retirement,” he added.

Former captain Rashid Latif said that Pakistan will always remember the services of Misbah and Younis and it won’t be easy for the team to fill the vacuum left after their retirement.

“Both have done great services for Pakistan cricket. Pakistan will miss them and the vacuum won’t be easily filled, I will personally miss the presence of Younis and Misbah in Pakistan team. Pakistan will always remember their services,” Rashid said in an exclusive video message.

Rashid, one of only four Pakistani captains to win the last match of their career, added that the duo of Misbah and Younis have done great wonders for Pakistan and won several matches for the team.

Magician spinner and inventor of 'doosra' Saqlain Mushtaq said that entire nation is proud of the duo.

“We are proud of them, they’re legends of Pakistan cricket and have led Pakistan to so many victories,” Saqlain said in an exclusive video message.

“All my prayers and wishes for them, they have done a lot of good for Pakistan cricket. I pray for them and wish them all the best,” he added.

Former batsman Mohammad Wasim said that Younis is a great name in Pakistan cricket and his stats are reflection of his greatness.

“Younis Khan's stats are a reflection of his career. He has not only won for Pakistan but also helped his co-players, he is a true team man,” Wasim said.

Former captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi also paid tribute to both the players and urged PCB to utilise the outgoing duo for improvement of domestic cricket.

“We always talk about improving domestic cricket, these two have been playing domestic cricket regularly and know inside-out the problems faced by our domestic cricketers,” Afridi said.

“PCB should leverage their experience for improving the domestic cricket structure,” Afridi added.

The legendary duo also received praise from cricketers from around the world.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted on the retirement of Younis and Misbah, terming them as “great players and great people.”

Huge respect ... Younis Khan & @captainmisbahpk ... Great players & more importantly Great people ... #Pakistan — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 13 May 2017

“Huge respect ... Younis Khan & @captainmisbahpk ... Great players & more importantly Great people ... #Pakistan,” Vaughan tweeted.

His comments received backing from another great Geoffrey Boycott.

Hear hear @MichaelVaughan I agree, a credit to their country @captainmisbahpk Younis Khan. https://t.co/CtiynzZgcv — Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) 13 May 2017

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra also praised the duo.

End of an era in Pakistan cricket...Misbah and Younis leaving a void that can't be filled for a long time. Warm wishes for the 2nd innings!! — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 13 May 2017

Former West Indian bowler Ian Bishop congratulated Misbah and Younis on ending their career on a victorious note.

Congrats to Misbah and his team. Bye bye Younis. History at Windsor Park. I am speechless. pic.twitter.com/2xM7rFxbM6 — ian bishop (@irbishi) 14 May 2017

Former Australian cricketer and coach of Islamabad United Dean Jones suggested that the PCB should hold two testimonial matches for Misbah and Younis against the World XI in recognition of their services.

The PCB should put on 2 Testimonial matches in Pakistan for Misbah and Younis playing against a World XI! As a thank you for their service. — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) 14 May 2017

“Congratulations to Misbah & Younis on their magnificent and brilliant careers. You both are great mentors for the youth of Pakistan!” he said in another tweet to praise the duo.

Congratulations to Misbah & Younis on their magnificent and brilliant careers. You both are great mentors for the youth of Pakistan! — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) May 14, 2017

