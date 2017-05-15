Misbah, Younis receive praise from legends of the game

KARACHI: Former greats have termed the retiring duo of Misbah ul Haq and Younis Khan as great ambassador of the game and have wished them best ahead of their new innings of post-retirement life.

Former greats and test cricketers Ramiz Raja, Saqlain Mushtaq, Rashid Latif, Mohammad Wasim and Shahid Afridi praised the duo for leading Pakistan to countless victories at home and away and making Pakistan a top team.

“I congratulate Misbah ul Haq and Younis khan for leaving a great legacy behind them and retiring at their own terms,” Ramiz Raja told geo.tv from Dominica where he’s commentating in Pakistan vs West Indies series, which visitors won by 2-1.

“Younis remained a great sportsman, a great batsman and a great ambassador of the game. He was a selfless superstar,” Raja said while commenting on the career of Pakistan’s most successful batsman, who retired with 10,099 runs against his name – the most by any Pakistani.

Ramiz added that Misbah ul Haq deserves credit for giving a cricket compass to Pakistan Cricket team and bringing the team out of a phase when it was surrounded by darkness.

He also praised the family of both the players.

“Your family also deserve credit for your success because they sacrifice a lot, hope that the duo will be able to spend quality family time after retirement,” Raja added.

Another former captain Rashid Latif said that Pakistan will always remember the services of Misbah ul Haq and Younis Khan and it won’t be easy for the team to fill the vacuum left after their retirement.

“Both have done great services for Pakistan Cricket. Pakistan will miss them and vacuum won’t be easily filled, I will personally miss the presence of Younis and Misbah in Pakistan team. Pakistan will always remember their services to Pakistan,” Rashid said in an exclusive video message.

Rashid, one of only four Pakistani captains to win the last match of their career, added that the duo of Misbah and Younis have done great wonders for Pakistan and have won several matches for the team.

Magician spinner and inventor of “doosra” Saqlain Mushtaq added that entire nation is proud of the duo.

“We are proud of them, they’re legends of Pakistan Cricket and have led Pakistan to so many victories,” Saqlain said in an exclusive video message.

“All my prayers and wishes for them, they have done lot of good for Pakistan Cricket. I pray for them and wish all the best,” he added.

Former batsman Mohammad Wasim said that Younis Khan is a great name in Pakistan Cricket and his stats are reflection of his greatness.

“Younis Khan is a big name for Pakistan Cricket, his stats are reflection of his career. He has not only won for Pakistan but has also helped his co-players, he is a true team man,” Wasim said.

Former captain and flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi also paid tribute to both the players and urged PCB to utilised the outgoing duo for improvement of domestic Cricket.

“We always talk about improving domestic cricket, these two have been playing domestic cricket regularly and know inside out of the problems faced by our domestic cricketers,” Afridi said.

“PCB should use them for improving the domestic cricket structure,” Afridi added.

Not only from Pakistan but the duo also received praise from cricketers around the world as well.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted on the retirement of Younis and Misbah, terming them as “great people.”

“Huge respect ... Younis Khan & @captainmisbahpk ... Great players & more importantly Great people ... #Pakistan,” Vaughan Tweeted.

Vaghan comments received backing from another great Geoffrey Boycott.

“Hear hear @MichaelVaughan I agree, a credit to their country @captainmisbahpk Younis Khan,” tweeted on the retirement of the duo.

Former Indian Cricketer Aakash Chopra also praised them.

“End of an era in Pakistan cricket...Misbah and Younis leaving a void that can't be filled for a long time,” Chopra had tweeted

Former West Indian bowler Ian Bishop congratulated Misbah and Younis on ending their career on a victorious note.

“Congrats to Misbah and his team. Bye bye Younis. History at Windsor Park. I am speechless,” Bishop tweeted after the Dominica Test which Pakistan won by 101 runs.

Former Australian Cricketer and coach of Islamabad United Dean Jones has suggested that PCB should put on two testimonial matches for Misbah and Younis against the world XI in recognition to their services.

“The PCB should put on 2 Testimonial matches in Pakistan for Misbah and Younis playing against a World XI! As a thank you for their service,” Jones said.

“Congratulations to Misbah & Younis on their magnificent and brilliant careers. You both are great mentors for the youth of Pakistan!” he posted on another tweet to praise the duo.

Former England Cricketer Alan Mullally also praised the two.

“It's the end of an era in Pakistan cricket, been an absolute pleasure watching Pakistani legends Misbah ul Haq & Younis Khan play,” he tweeted.

