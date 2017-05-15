Singer Jawad Ahmad aspires to start his own party

LAHORE: Singer Jawad Ahmed on Monday submitted application for the registration of his party to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The ECP has confirmed that it has received the request for the registration of the “Barabari Party”. It said that the process of reviewing the application is under way.

The ECP spokesman said that the registration will be approved if the request meets legal requirements.

Jawad Ahmad enjoys a popular place in the Pakistani music scene, with several hits in Punjabi and Urdu. While pop songs and romantic ballads by him have become rare for a relatively long time, the artist has become active in speaking out on social issues.

In January, he released “Hum Hain Naujwan”, a song aimed at youth, as well as a documentary along the same lines.

